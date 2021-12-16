FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Buys $22,651.65 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 8,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $22,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Howard Dvorkin bought 24,974 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.12.

On Friday, November 26th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $38,390.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 1.16.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

