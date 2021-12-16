Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $46.11 Average PT from Analysts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.11.

FLYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,870,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,459 shares of company stock worth $13,620,115 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLYW opened at $35.96 on Monday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.97.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

