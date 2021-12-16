Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

FBRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.