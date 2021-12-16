Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Shares of FTNT traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.78. 6,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,511. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.25 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

