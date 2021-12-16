Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.52

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $5.78. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 29,224 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

