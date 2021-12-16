Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Franco-Nevada reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.90. The company had a trading volume of 912,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,830. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average of $144.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,299,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

