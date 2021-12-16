Frank Calderoni Sells 36,961 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $1,393,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth $164,099,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $103,199,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

