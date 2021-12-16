Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 59.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 245,138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Franklin Resources by 22.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 27.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 567.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.