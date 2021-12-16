freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €26.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.10 ($29.33) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.37) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.64 ($26.56).

freenet stock opened at €22.84 ($25.66) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.67. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($36.99).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

