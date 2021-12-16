FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading 9.5% Higher

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $12.39. 30,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,080,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.12.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

