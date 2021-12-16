Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives $8.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 44,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.17. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 229.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,729,000 after buying an additional 611,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 691.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.