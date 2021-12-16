FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Trading Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $31.38. Approximately 3,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.