fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 265.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $16.41. 145,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,960,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.03.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after buying an additional 1,394,012 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

