Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.05

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.05 and traded as low as $33.84. Fujitsu shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 50,363 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

