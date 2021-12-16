Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $10.32

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.80. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 83,564 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

