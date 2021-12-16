Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE FSNB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,853. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,263,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,610,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

