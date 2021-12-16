FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Canfor Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canfor in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $12.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.03. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CFP. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.33.

CFP stock opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.17. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$21.92 and a 52-week high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

