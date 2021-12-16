FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Coty Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

COTY stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after buying an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,086,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

