FY2022 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Repsol in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REPYY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. Repsol has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.