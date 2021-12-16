FY2023 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.42.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$684.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

