GamyFi Platform (GFX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $240,136.00

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $824,003.74 and approximately $240,136.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.45 or 0.08173584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.07 or 0.99966005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

