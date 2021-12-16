GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Shares Down 8.6%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH)’s stock price was down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 30,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 142,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

About GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

