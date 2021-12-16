GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.62

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEAGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

