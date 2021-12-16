Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up to $355.57

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $355.57, but opened at $374.82. Generac shares last traded at $373.01, with a volume of 18,932 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

