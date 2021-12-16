General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Trimmed by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 64.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $206.24 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

