General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,014 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

