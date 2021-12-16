Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Generation Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Generation Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of GBIO opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $41.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,112.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $1,320,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Generation Bio by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Generation Bio by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Generation Bio by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

