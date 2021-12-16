Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ GNUS opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Genius Brands International has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.12.
Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a negative net margin of 1,570.27%.
Genius Brands International Company Profile
Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.
