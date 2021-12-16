Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GNUS opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Genius Brands International has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a negative net margin of 1,570.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNUS. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 671.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 51.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

