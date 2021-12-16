Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Balkrishan Kalra Sells 5,000 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Genpact stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $4,579,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $1,408,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $905,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

