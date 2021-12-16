GHOSTPRISM Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $967,790.74 and approximately $6.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00208263 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,396,887 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.