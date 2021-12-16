Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 7.1%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.75 and last traded at $76.24. 22,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 945,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. William Blair began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.99.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Gitlab Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 634,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.19 per share, with a total value of $49,615,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,290,645 shares of company stock valued at $100,358,309 over the last ninety days.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

