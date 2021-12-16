GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.44) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.50) to GBX 1,600 ($21.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.68) to GBX 1,555 ($20.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,608.60 ($21.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £80.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,512.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,454.58. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,618.80 ($21.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

