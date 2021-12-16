Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Raised to $56.00 at SVB Leerink

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

