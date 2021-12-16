Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.71

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 5240225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

