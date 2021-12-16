Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 138.3% from the November 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $40.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 436,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter.

