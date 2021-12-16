Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post $243.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.05 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $233.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $952.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $955.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 198,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.83. 2,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,762. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

