Goepper Burkhardt LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 741,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 236,465 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 195,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,811,000.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

