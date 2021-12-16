Goepper Burkhardt LLC Sells 3,411 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 10.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $170.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $170.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

