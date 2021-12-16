Goepper Burkhardt LLC Sells 700 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $82.76. 17,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

