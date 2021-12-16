Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Increased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $94.13 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07.

