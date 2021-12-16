Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,192.20 ($15.76). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.59), with a volume of 13,558 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.48 million and a P/E ratio of 87.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,190.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.50. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

