Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,700 shares, a growth of 205.0% from the November 15th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 219.7 days.

GDDFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

OTCMKTS GDDFF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.