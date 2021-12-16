Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Goodwin (LON:GDWN) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Goodwin stock opened at GBX 3,146 ($41.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.93 million and a PE ratio of 19.09. Goodwin has a 12 month low of GBX 2,720 ($35.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,000 ($52.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,567.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,264.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin sold 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($46.25), for a total value of £347,200 ($458,834.41). Also, insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.57), for a total value of £298,332 ($394,254.00).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

