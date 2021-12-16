Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) versus GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gopher Protocol and GreenBox POS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenBox POS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gopher Protocol and GreenBox POS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.90 -$51.77 million N/A N/A GreenBox POS $8.52 million 25.14 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

GreenBox POS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Risk and Volatility

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.95, meaning that its share price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gopher Protocol and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

Summary

GreenBox POS beats Gopher Protocol on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gopher Protocol

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

