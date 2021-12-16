GoPro, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoPro in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

GPRO stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. GoPro has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 67.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

