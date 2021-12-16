GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) Director Sells C$51,600.00 in Stock

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) Director David Daniel Cates sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,050.

CVE GXU opened at C$0.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.16 million and a PE ratio of -16.52. GoviEx Uranium Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

