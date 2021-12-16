Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,259.25

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,259.25 ($16.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,151 ($15.21). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,151 ($15.21), with a volume of 894,854 shares.

GFTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.41) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.78) to GBX 1,325 ($17.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.47).

The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,258.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,259.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

