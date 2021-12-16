Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $19.29 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the quarter. Brunswick accounts for about 1.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $19,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.73.

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.39. 1,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

