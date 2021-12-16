Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 19.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 30.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

NYSE AZO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2,048.45. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,053.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,839.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,656.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

