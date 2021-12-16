Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $228.29. 8,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

